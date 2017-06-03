 
core77-www2.jpg
 

"We loved this rich and varied toy that looks as playful and engaging as it is educational."

Jury of Core77 Design Award

 
red-dot-www.jpg
 

"...for high design quality, expressing innovation (...) in exemplary manner..."

Jury of RED DOT Design Award

 

Musicon,
what is that?

Musicon is an interactive music-making machine for children. It is grat for home use or kindergarten education.

 

Musicon
fun&creativity

Pre-order Musicon > 

Learn more about >

Or visit a Musicon Store today.

News

News blog
Musicon raising money for RMHC
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon raising money for RMHC
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Last Saturday, June 3rd Musicon helped raising money for children from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Warsaw. As always...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
8th place in "50 Most Creative People in Polish Business"
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
8th place in "50 Most Creative People in Polish Business"
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

For the last 7 years magazine Brief.pl has been publishing a list of 50 Most Creative People in Polish Business. This year Kamil Laszuk...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon’s worshop at Mysia 3, Warsaw
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon’s worshop at Mysia 3, Warsaw
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Musicon was a part of Children’s Day organized by magazine USTA at Mysia 3. Thank you for inviting us and giving us an opportunity...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Successful Kickstarter campaign!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Successful Kickstarter campaign!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

We are very happy to announce that we reached 114% of our goal. Thank you all so much for your support, that means...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
iF Design Award 2017 for Musicon!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
iF Design Award 2017 for Musicon!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

We want to proudly announce that Musicon was awarded with one of the most prestigious design prizes in the world! iF Design Award 2017 goes to Musicon :) 

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon on Kickstarter
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon on Kickstarter
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

On March 1st we launched Musicon's campaign on Kickstarter. It gives you the first opportunity to buy Musicons and other wonderful things connected with Musicon and education...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
TVN television visited Musicon office!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
TVN television visited Musicon office!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

On Monday, February 27th, TVN television visited our office to record a story of Musicon...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon at 4 Design Days
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon at 4 Design Days
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

"Success Story of Musicon" was presented yesterday at 4 Design Days 2017 by Musicon's CEO Kamil Laszuk :)

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
iF Design Award goes to Musicon!
Musicon Club 1 Comment
Musicon Club 1 Comment
iF Design Award goes to Musicon!
Musicon Club 1 Comment
Musicon Club 1 Comment

We've just got a message that this year the most prestigious design award – iF Design Award 2017 – would go to Musicon!

Musicon Club 1 Comment
Musicon Club 1 Comment
Montessori approved:)
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Montessori approved:)
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Musicon was tested by Montessori teachers and many kids, and we can say officially – Musicon follows the Montessori's idea of teaching and...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon in "Teatr Malego Widza"
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon in "Teatr Malego Widza"
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

This weekend Musicon has visited our favorite theater for kids "Teatr Małego Widza". We spent a great time with kids, it were amazing two days of workshop...

 

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Featured in Designboom!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Featured in Designboom!
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Beautiful article about Musicon was just released in Designboom – one of the most influential international design magazine. 

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Merry Christmas from The Musicons
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Merry Christmas from The Musicons
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Musicon has a special music postcard for You! Don't hesitate to send it to your best friends :)

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon featured in StartUp Magazine & Kikimora
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon featured in StartUp Magazine & Kikimora
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Musicon on the 1st page of new StartUp Magazine. It was also featured in Kikimora, check it here...

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon at European Music Trades Co Jest Grane 24
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon at European Music Trades Co Jest Grane 24
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Last Saturday Musicon visited European Music Trades Co Jest Grane 24.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon in Television TVP ABC
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon in Television TVP ABC
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Today Musicon, Charlie & Kamil are visiting TVP ABC.
Here you can watch it link to the video.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon - a family business
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon - a family business
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

We are delighted to share our latest achivement – the largest Polish website for family businesses has made an article about the Musicon.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
The making-of Kickstarter video
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
The making-of Kickstarter video
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Preparations for the Kickstarter campaign are in full swing!

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon photo session
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon photo session
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

At the weekend we had a wonderful photo session with the children held in the Daylight Studio and photographed by Piotr Porebsky.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon & Digi Kids workshop
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon & Digi Kids workshop
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Yesterday Musicon hosted at the Digi Kids – a technological workshop dedicated to a children aged 6 to 12 years.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Workshop in the hospital in Warsaw
news, kids Musicon Club Comment
news, kids Musicon Club Comment
Workshop in the hospital in Warsaw
news, kids Musicon Club Comment
news, kids Musicon Club Comment

Thanks to Ronald McDonald House Charities we had a wonderful opportunity to introduce our Musicon to the bravest children in the world.

news, kids Musicon Club Comment
news, kids Musicon Club Comment
Workshops with Synapsis Foundation in Warsaw
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Workshops with Synapsis Foundation in Warsaw
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Musicon visited the foundation and was present for a few days during group activities with children with autism spectrum disorders.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Niekongres Animatorow Kultury
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Niekongres Animatorow Kultury
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

From 7th to 9th of July we participated at Niekongres Animatorow Kultury in Lubiaz, in south-west Poland, where we had the opportunity to share our Musicon with the ones who love music and art as much as we.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Workshop in National Audiovisual Institute
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
Workshop in National Audiovisual Institute
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

National Audiovisual Institute hosted us one more time to run free of charge workshop for children.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
The premiere of the Musicon
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment
The premiere of the Musicon
Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

The premiere was held at the School Musicotheque, National Audiovisual Institute in Warsaw with the presence of teachers, therapists, authors and the most important audience - children.

Musicon Club Comment
Musicon Club Comment

Musicon Methodology

 

To get the best out of Musicon, we’ve been working with skilled teachers, therapists, music experts and hundreds of children.

Learn more about Musicon EDU >

Child's development

 

Tell me, I forget,
show me, I remember,
involve me, I understand.

― Carl Orff


Did you know how your child's development can be complex using music? 

The Band

 

The Musicons was envisioned as a way of reaching children.
Kids love Charlie, Ringo and Jaco!

Videos

Join us on instagram

New instrument for Musicon! Find a name for it and get special gift from Musicon :) #competition #name #awards #famous #musician #instrument #music #musicon #great #sky #win #winner #gift #kids #children #toys wooden #edu #education #parents #wood #success #white #piano
New instrument is coming! Guess what is it :) #music #factory #musicon #pilch #wooden #instrument #education #design #wood #designer #kids #children #happy #new #invention #startup #kickstarter #success #quote #enterpreneur #toys #story #disney #wallace #and #gromit #nature #dad #mum
The best cooperation! @zabawki.pilch Pilch&Musicon ;) Production almost ready! #design #prototype #instrument #music #musicon #kids #children #wooden #toys #pilch #ustron #poland #factory #production #injection #success #bussiness #startup #happy #emotions #smile #parents #kidsdesign #mountains #nature #t4 #vw #trip #bike :)
Almost ready to start producing ;) #design #factory #musicon #musiconclub #engineering #tech #wood #kickstarter #toys #children #music #designforchildren #kidsdesign #manufacture #specialist #designer #engineer #success #money #pilch
Musicon in Berlin! The long night of science in Polish Institute :) . #kids #design #fun #science #art #toys #music #happy #polishdesign #instrument #children #musicon #berlin #institute #wooden #apple #ipad #code #trendy #present #president #europe #singer #famous #pr #star Foto @qurarra
Musicon Insider by @pyhuuu :) . . #graphicdesign #musicon #illustrator #2 #graphic #illustration #design #paint #art #fun #kids #children #instart #piano #art #toys #forkids #vr #cartoon #brand #vector #adobe #yellow #poland #kindergarten #music #play #casio #sun #happy

Find Us: