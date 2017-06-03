"We loved this rich and varied toy that looks as playful and engaging as it is educational."
Jury of Core77 Design Award
"...for high design quality, expressing innovation (...) in exemplary manner..."
Jury of RED DOT Design Award
Musicon,
what is that?
Musicon is an interactive music-making machine for children. It is grat for home use or kindergarten education.
News
Musicon Methodology
To get the best out of Musicon, we’ve been working with skilled teachers, therapists, music experts and hundreds of children.
Learn more about Musicon EDU >
Child's development
Tell me, I forget,
show me, I remember,
involve me, I understand.
― Carl Orff
Did you know how your child's development can be complex using music?
